restaurants-in-vietnam-to-join-global-french-cuisine-event

The restaurants involved in the event were picked by a committee of international chefs and are among the most prestigious in the Southeast Asian country, said Emmanuel Ly-Batallan, Consul General of France.

Anne-Cécile Degenne (center), chef at the Social Club restaurant in Ho Chi Minh city, talks about her preparation for the Goût de France event at a press conference at the Consulate General of France in Ho Chi Minh city on March 15. Photo: Thoai Tran

Hanoi is home to 15 of the restaurants including Café du Lac, DC Bistro Boutique, La Badiane and Maison Vie, while there are six in Ho Chi Minh City, such as Annamite, Cobalt Restaurant and Social Club. There are two participating venues in Hoi An (Annam Restaurant and Faifo), and one each in Hue (Le Parfum) and Da Nang (Azure Beach Lounge).

More than a thousand restaurants worldwide will also be part of the event on the same date.

In Hanoi, French Ambassador to Vietnam Jean-Noel Poirier will welcome selected high school students and young people learning French to a special Gout de France dinner at the French Embassy.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the highlight of the event will be a dinner prepared by two-Michelin-star chef Thierry Drapeau, to be held at the Consulate General of France with special guest Claude Bartolone, President of the National Assembly of France.

Gout de France was organized for the first time in 2015 to honor French living, local produce and to promote France as a gastronomic destination after French cuisine was recognized as an "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity" by UNESCO five years earlier.

Please zoom in and out for viewing the location of the restaurants in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hue, Da Nang and Hoi An.