VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Restaurants in Vietnam to join global French cuisine event

By Tran Quoc Thoai   March 19, 2016 | 11:57 am GMT+7
Restaurants in Vietnam to join global French cuisine event

25 restaurants in five cities across Vietnam will take part in Goût de France, an event honoring French cuisine worldwide on March 21.

The restaurants involved in the event were picked by a committee of international chefs and are among the most prestigious in the Southeast Asian country, said Emmanuel Ly-Batallan, Consul General of France.

restaurants-in-vietnam-to-join-global-french-cuisine-event

Anne-Cécile Degenne (center), chef at the Social Club restaurant in Ho Chi Minh city, talks about her preparation for the Goût de France event at a press conference at the Consulate General of France in Ho Chi Minh city on March 15. Photo: Thoai Tran

Hanoi is home to 15 of the restaurants including Café du Lac, DC Bistro Boutique, La Badiane and Maison Vie, while there are six in Ho Chi Minh City, such as Annamite, Cobalt Restaurant and Social Club. There are two participating venues in Hoi An (Annam Restaurant and Faifo), and one each in Hue (Le Parfum) and Da Nang (Azure Beach Lounge).

More than a thousand restaurants worldwide will also be part of the event on the same date. 

In Hanoi, French Ambassador to Vietnam Jean-Noel Poirier will welcome selected high school students and young people learning French to a special Gout de France dinner at the French Embassy.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the highlight of the event will be a dinner prepared by two-Michelin-star chef Thierry Drapeau, to be held at the Consulate General of France with special guest Claude Bartolone, President of the National Assembly of France.

Gout de France was organized for the first time in 2015 to honor French living, local produce and to promote France as a gastronomic destination after French cuisine was recognized as an "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity" by UNESCO five years earlier.

Please zoom in and out for viewing the location of the restaurants in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hue, Da Nang and Hoi An. 

Tags: cuisine France gastronomy
 
Read more
Hanoi in world's top 10 destinations

Hanoi in world's top 10 destinations

Saigon’s night food market scene

Saigon’s night food market scene

$152 million resort complex planned for Ha Long City

$152 million resort complex planned for Ha Long City

Nha Trang on list of top 10 destinations in Asia: Tripadvisor

Nha Trang on list of top 10 destinations in Asia: Tripadvisor

Noi Bai world’s most improved airport

Noi Bai world’s most improved airport

Homemade mango shake

Homemade mango shake

Ha Long Bay:

Ha Long Bay: "Kong: Skull Island", stunning views on location

Signature dishes of Lang Son province

Signature dishes of Lang Son province

 
go to top