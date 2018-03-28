Red cotton trees in full bloom across northern Vietnam

|
If you're hoping your north Vietnam experience goes beyond the hustle and bustle of Hanoi and the touristy Ha Long Bay, venture to the countryside in Vietnam’s Red River Delta this time of the year, when red cotton trees are in full bloom.
|
The trees, called hoa gao in Vietnamese, are usually seen standing next to an ornamental roof temple in the middle of paddy fields.
|
Hoa gao's bold red blossoms brighten up the green landscape.
|
This spectacular red cotton tree outside Mieu Ba Co in the northern province of Bac Giang is so famous it's been listed on Google Maps.
|
In March, the trees leave a shower of flowers resembling a burning torch.
|
The sight of these cup-shaped 5-petal flowers signals the start of summer.
|
Thay Temple, or Chua Thay in Quoc Oai District, is situated 30km (19 miles) from Hanoi.
|
Also referred to as bombax ceiba, red cotton trees are widely planted in other Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
|
They are also planted in parks and along roadsides in cities for the splendor their red flowers bring in March and April.
|
Another famous tree outside the Museum of Vietnamese History in Hanoi.