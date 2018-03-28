VnExpress International
Travel

Red cotton trees in full bloom across northern Vietnam

By Vu Minh Quan   March 28, 2018 | 09:26 am GMT+7

The sight of these red flowers signals the end of cold days and the start of summer.

If you wish your North Vietnam experience goes beyond the hustle and bustle in Hanoi or the touristy bay in Ha Long, take a ride to the countryside in Vietnams Red River Delta this time of the year, when red cotton trees are in full bloom.

The tree, called hoa gao in Vietnamese, has long been reckoned an icon of ancient villages in the Northwest. Usually seen standing next to an ornamental-roof temple in the middle of paddy fields, it becomes the village gate...

...and its bold red blossoms brighten up the green landscape.

This spectacular red cotton tree outside Mieu Ba Co in the northen province of Bac Giang is so famous it gets listed as a popular destination on Google Map.

In March, hoa gao starts to strip all its foliage, leaving the showy flower turns it into a resemblance to a burning torch.

The red 5-petal flowers bloom before the new foliage appears.

Hoa gao in one of the oldest temples in Vietnam, Thay Temple, or Chua Thay in Quoc Oai District, 30km away from Hanoi center.

Bombax ceiba

Also referred to as bombax ceiba, red cotton trees are widely planted in other Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
It is also planted in parks and on roadsides in the cities for the splendor its red flowers bring in March and April. 

Another famous hoa gao outside of the Museum of Vietnamese History in Hanoi.

