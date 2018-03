Put your best foot forward on free walking tours of Vietnam's top destinations

Thien Hau Temple is on the list of destinations of the free walking tour in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh

A local travel firm has started offering free walking tours around Saigon, and plans to expand the service to Hanoi, Da Nang, Hoi An and Hue.

Viettravel is currently running four different tours in HCMC, each lasting three hours and covering three kilometers (two miles) with a local tour guide.

The company said it hopes to expand the service to Ha Long, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Vinh, Ca Mau, Rach Gia and Phu Quoc.

For more information and bookings, visit www.freewalkingtour.com.vn.