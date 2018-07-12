Pristine sands of Con Dao await your footprints

Con Dao is an archipelago off Vung Tau Province that has 16 islands.

A designated national tourism spot, Con Dao was named among the top 10 best and most mysterious islands in the world by travel magazine Lonely Planet.

A view of the harbor on Con Son, the only inhabited and largest island in Con Dao, once a notorious prison island.

In 1294, Marco Polo and his crew encountered a storm on the way back to Italy from China. They took shelter at Con Dao.

Farming pearls is a traditional vocation for Con Dao residents. The pearls are sold as souvenirs to tourists.

A temple dedicated to Phi Anh, the fourth wife of Gia Long, the first king of the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945) in Vietnam.

Ton Duc Thang Road runs alongside the ocean.

Lotus ponds bloom pink in the summer. Tourists can rent motorbikes to go around the islands.

A cliff by the ocean.

The white sandy beaches are a fun place to be at. You can also dive into the blue to see the beautiful corals and catch some fish yourself.

There are many resorts on the island with a range of prices ranging from 'affordable' to high-end, expensive places. Con Dao can be reached from Ho Chi Minh City by air. Tourists can also book a helicopter from the nearby beach town of Vung Tau.