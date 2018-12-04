Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay on Kem Beach launched

Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay five-star resort and villa complex.

On December 1 Sun Group Corporation and top hotel management corporation Accor Hotels official launched the Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay 5-star resort and villa complex. Located right at Kem Beach, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is just 30 minutes from Phu Quoc International Airport.

Invested by Vietnam’s leading real estate developer Sun Group and developed by the world’s leading designer SALA Design Group from Australia and M-System from the UK, the complex is an intoxicating mix of local culture and the natural scenery of Phu Quoc.

The breathtaking resort area adorns the mountainside with its terraced elevation designed to offer an amazing sea view to create a relaxing space for adventurous travellers.

With 11 types of apartments of diverse types, the first 5-star condotel in Kem Beach will meet the demands of visitors looking for a romantic getaway with their significant other to large family holidays.

The "heart" of the condotel is a 5,000 square metre seaside swimming pool with varying depth. Besides, customers can enjoy a 5-star experience that includes an international restaurant system, a modern beach club, café, and a pool bar as well as practice yoga and zumba at Yoga Studia.

Customers can also get hands-on experience of life of locals by visiting markets, the harbour, pepper gardens, and pearl farms, next to the Pearl Island’s signature attractions like the cable car and the Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Brun Jean-Francois – general director of Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, said: "Being managed by AccorHotels, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay will be a new choice for customers at Kem Beach. The vibrant colours of the building will definitely lure in young people who are interested in exploration. The complex will allow customers to enjoy the emerald green sea, while simultaneously encouraging them to embark on a journey to explore the southern area of Phu Quoc."

Dang Minh Truong, deputy chairman cum general director of Sun Group, said: "The complex, in collaboration with existing resort complexes, contributes to bringing tourism in southern Phu Quoc to a whole new level. Sun Group is honoured to co-operate with AccorHotels to bring customers a modern complex and different style offering unprecedented experiences."

When it comes to facilities, architecture, and pure unadulterated relaxation, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is comparable to Sun Group’s internationally-acclaimed jewel JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa.

In collaboration with the Guinness World Record-holding Hon Thom cable car and Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park, Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort will raise the tourism and entertainment scene of Phu Quoc even higher, cementing the area as a leading tourism destination among local and foreign visitors.