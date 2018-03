On May 26, the Cong Nghia Cruise boat rammed into the Duc Long, smashing windows and damaging the bow.

Passengers on the Duc Long, including 26 foreigners and two Vietnamese tourists, were left in a state of shock, but no one was hurt.

The Cong Nghia tried to sail away from the incident, but was quickly caught by Ha Long Police. Yesterday, police officially fined the captain $270 and docked the boat for seven days.