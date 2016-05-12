Passenger fined $180 for 'joking' about bombing Bangkok

The passenger, 20, was immediately siezed by customs officials. He later admitted that it had been a thoughtless joke. The passenger was fined $180 for the prank.

People who spread or provide false information about explovises will be fined. Photo for illustrative purpose only.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the passenger violated regulations regarding “Spreading rumors or providing incorrect information about bombs, mines, explosives, radioactive materials or chemical weapons, but not having caused serious consequences or affected the normal operation of flights”.

In the first three months of this year, the numbers of passengers who violated security regulations increased by 15 percent compared with the same period last year. The number of cases in which passengers spread rumors about the presence of explosives fell by two.