Passenger fined $180 for 'joking' about bombing Bangkok

By Doan Loan   May 12, 2016 | 11:38 am GMT+7

When asked by a custons officer why he was traveling to Bangkok, one young Vietnamese passenger thought it would be a funny idea to reply: “To bomb it” at Noi Bai International Airport.

The passenger, 20, was immediately siezed by customs officials. He later admitted that it had been a thoughtless joke. The passenger was fined $180 for the prank.

passenger-fined-180-for-joking-about-bombing-bangkok

People who spread or provide false information about explovises will be fined. Photo for illustrative purpose only.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the passenger violated regulations regarding “Spreading rumors or providing incorrect information about bombs, mines, explosives, radioactive materials or chemical weapons, but not having caused serious consequences or affected the normal operation of flights”.

In the first three months of this year, the numbers of passengers who violated security regulations increased by 15 percent compared with the same period last year. The number of cases in which passengers spread rumors about the presence of explosives fell by two.

Tags: Joke Bomb Bangkok Noi Bai Airport
 
