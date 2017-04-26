VnExpress International
Travel

Over 4 million foreign visitors touch down in Vietnam in first four months

By VnExpress   April 26, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

The number of international arrivals surged by 30 percent on-year during the first four months of the year.

Foreign arrivals in Vietnam have hit 4.3 million so far this year, official statistics show, marking a jump of 30 percent against the same period last year.

Visitors from China, South Korea and Russia accounted for half of the total.

Vietnam was recently ranked the third safest travel destination in Southeast Asia by the World Economic Forum.

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hoi An have also been named among the most affordable places to visit by the Backpackers Index.

Vietnam already offers visa exemptions for tourists from South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asian countries, as well as extended visa-free programs through June of next year for travelers from Western Europe, including those from the U.K., France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

In a bid to give the tourism industry a major push, the Vietnamese government has launched its much-touted online visa system for travelers on short holidays or casual business trips.

The country is on track to reach its target of welcoming 11.5 million international and 66 million domestic visitors this year, which is projected to contribute over $20 billion to the economy.

Vietnam's government has recently issued an etiquette guide for tourists to remind them to behave appropriately during their time here.

Tags: travel tourism Vietnam
 
