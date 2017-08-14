VnExpress International
On the hunt for oysters on Vietnam’s northern coast

By Giang Chinh   August 14, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7

Once the tide goes out, it’s oyster time.

For many women from Do Son Town in Hai Phong City, there's no need to travel offshore to harvest seafood because they can easily find it right on the beach. Whenever the tide falls on the beach in Do Son, it’s time for them to "mine" fresh oysters from the rocks.
To harvest the oysters that cement themselves to rocks, these women use a mattock to pry the shells open before gently pulling the soft oysters out.
It looks simple but it actually requires a certain amount of skill to avoid breaking the shells and cutting your fingers.
Oysters sell for more than VND100,000 ($4.4) per kilo at the market. These women have spent their lives farming oysters on Do Son Beach.
Loan said she earns VND200,000 each day from picking oysters. "This is not a job for rainy days because the scorching sun makes it much easier to farm the oysters,” she said.
Visitors to Do Son are welcome to join locals on the oyster hunt.

Tags: Vietnam Hai Phong oyster
 
