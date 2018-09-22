October adds luster to Vietnam’s destinations

Tourists take a boat tour of Tra Su Cajuput Forest in Tinh Bien District, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. Photo by VnExpress/Phan Loc

Vietnam is the only country in Southeast Asia to make it to the U.K.-based travel magazine’s list of 20 best destinations in the world to visit in October.

It notes that October is peak rice harvesting season in the northern highlands, and the golden glow of terraced fields in Sa Pa and other places, making them even more attractive than usual.

In Hanoi, it advises readers to enjoy “condensed-milk coffees on low plastic stools and some of the best food you’ll ever taste.”

The flooding season peaks in the Mekong Delta in October, making it a good time to take boat rides through mangroves, cajuput forests, floating markets and orchards.

Other destinations selected by the U.K. magazine for October also include Rome, Seville, Hawaii, Taipei and Bhutan.

A global report published last month by the United Nations World Tourism Organization ranked Vietnam’s tourism growth as fourth in the world, with the country's visitor numbers growing at one of the fastest rates in the world.

Vietnam was also chosen “Asia’s Leading Destination” at the 2018 World Travel Awards in Hong Kong.