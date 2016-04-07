VnExpress International
New Phu Quoc resort claims international award

By VietnamPlus   April 7, 2016 | 06:33 pm GMT+7
Photo: votrongnghia.com

The Sheraton Phu Quoc Resort designed by Vo Trong Nghia has won the 2016 Green Era Award, promising a brand new luxury experience for discerning travelers.

The resort was honored for outstanding sustainable practices and environmental achievements.

It employs sustainable use of materials, energy and space in line with guidance and policies issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The Green Era Award is organized annually by the France Otherways Management & Consultants Association to reward and recognize global models for sustainable development from individuals and organizations worldwide.

Vo Trong Nghia was recently named one of the world's four edgiest architects by the New York Post.

His company, Vo Trong Nghia Architects, now comprises 50 local and international architects.

The company is well known for having designed the Vietnamese pavilions for the World Expos in Shanghai (2010) and Milan (2015).

It has won five World Architecture Festival Awards, and in 2012, Nghia was named Architect of the Year in Vietnam.

Tags: Sheraton Phu Quoc resort architecture award
 
