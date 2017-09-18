VnExpress International
Travel

New direct air route links Hanoi, China’s Jiangxi Province

By Ha Phuong   September 18, 2017 | 05:49 pm GMT+7

Travel time from Hanoi to Jiangxi will be shortened from six hours to three hours.

Chinese budget carrier Lucky Air on Sunday launched direct flights from Hanoi to China’s eastern province of Jiangxi, reported Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The route, the first direct link between Jiangxi and Hanoi, is expected to boost economic cooperation and tourism between Vietnam and China, said the carrier’s spokesman. Two flights will operate each week on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The flights will cut the travel time between Jiangxi and Hanoi from more than six hours to just three hours, according to the carrier, which is based in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Prior to the direct service, flights from Jiangxi to Hanoi had to stop over in other Chinese cities such as Xiamen or Wuhan.

