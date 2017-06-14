VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

New Chinese cruise liner to sail to top Vietnam destinations this summer

By Thanh Tuyet   June 14, 2017 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
New Chinese cruise liner to sail to top Vietnam destinations this summer
Tourists arrive in Da Nang City on a cruise ship. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Ha

Vietnam, like many countries, is betting on the rise of the Chinese tourists.

A new luxury cruise ship will start bringing tourists from the southern Chinese region of Guangxi to resort towns in central Vietnam in late August.

The 24,500-ton ship can carry 960 passengers, Xinhua reported. Destinations include Da Nang and Nha Trang, two of the most famous beach towns in central Vietnam.

The new service will add to existing regional routes between Guangxi's ports and Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta, according to the report.

Da Nang and Nha Trang have already been popular among Chinese tourists in recent years, apart from Phu Quoc Island and Ha Long Bay.

Traditionally a large number of Chinese visitors enter Vietnam through the northern border for short, affordable trips. New cruise ship services mean more and more Chinese travelers now have deeper pockets.

Chinese tourists have single-handedly driven the global tourism industry.

Around 5.2 million Chinese visitors came to Vietnam during the first five months, a sharp increase of 56 percent compared to the same period last year, according to official data. Last year, Vietnam welcomed nearly 2.7 million Chinese arrivals, up by 51.4 percent.

More foreigners are traveling to Vietnam on cruise ships, hitting 168,000 in the first five months, up 44 percent.

Tourism authorities are eyeing a 15 percent increase in all international tourists this year, from 10 million last year.

Tourism is expected to contribute 10 percent to Vietnam’s gross domestic product, becoming a key driving force of the economy by 2020, when the country is expected to receive up to 20 million foreign visitors and earn $35 billion in tourism revenue.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam China Da Nang Nha Trang
 
Read more
Vietnamese lawmakers back new tourism fund, reject controversial hotel surcharge

Vietnamese lawmakers back new tourism fund, reject controversial hotel surcharge

Hue bans 'offensive' clothing from ancient sites

Hue bans 'offensive' clothing from ancient sites

Do you feel lucky? 50-cent rail tickets up for grabs in Hanoi

Do you feel lucky? 50-cent rail tickets up for grabs in Hanoi

Companies that hire unlicensed tour guides should face heavy fines: minister

Companies that hire unlicensed tour guides should face heavy fines: minister

It’s all blue and green along Vietnam's most beautiful seaside road

It’s all blue and green along Vietnam's most beautiful seaside road

Helicopters to fly passengers from downtown Saigon to Tan Son Nhat airport

Helicopters to fly passengers from downtown Saigon to Tan Son Nhat airport

Colorful kites and music rock the sky in Hoi An

Colorful kites and music rock the sky in Hoi An

Walk this way: Saigon to pedestrianize backpacker street on weekend nights

Walk this way: Saigon to pedestrianize backpacker street on weekend nights

 
go to top