Movie fans can now visit the set of 'Kong: Skull Island' in Vietnam

You've watched the film. Now see one of the places where it all began.

The northern province of Ninh Binh has decided to open the film set of "Kong: Skull Island" to tourists, hoping to ride on the success of the Hollywood blockbuster.

Starting mid-April, fans of the film can visit the tribal village where the film's protagonists seek refuge from monsters. Rattan huts have been set up with all kinds of decorative items – just don't expect to see Kong.

Models of a ship and airplane resembling those in the film will also be on display.

The tribal village featured in the movie. Photo by VnExpress/Vy An

While the movie was largely filmed in Vietnam, there were also scenes from Hawaii and Australia which may deceive many audience.

Officials in Ninh Binh said the film set tour will be part of a package of activities for visitors to the Trang An tourism complex, which also includes an expedition to local caves.

"Kong: Skull Island" was also filmed in the central province of Quang Binh and Ha Long Bay last year.

It was released in March this year and early this month crossed the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office.

The director and screenwriter, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, was named Vietnam’s tourism ambassador on March 14.

Quang Binh Province, the "Cave Kingdom" of Vietnam, has already tried to attract tourists by naming itself the home of "Kong: Skull Island."