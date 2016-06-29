mind-boggling-cave-opens-for-tourists-in-vietnam

The cave is around 2.5km long and 94m deep. Most of its chambers are at least 30m high and 60m deep.

Tourists will be able to explore the cave on two and four-day trips.

A five-million-year-old underwater cave, 57 new cave entrances and transparent fish and crustaceans were recently discovered around Son Doong, the world's largest cave, and may hold the answer to where the water that created the vast system originated from.

The British Cave Research Association (BCRA) announced the surprise results of their eight-day expedition in Quang Binh Province on June 22.

Photo by Oxalis Adventure

