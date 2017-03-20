Man who’s just visited all 197 countries: ‘Make sure Hanoi is on your route plans’

Irishman Johnny Ward can now officially claim that he’s among very few people in the world who have seen it all.

The 33-year-old man has just completed his 10-year global trip to all 197 countries, after reaching his final destination, Norway and the Arctic Circle, The Independent reported.

What’s great about Ward’s journey is that he did not try to tick off each destination by a few hours at the airport.

He reportedly spent an average two to three weeks in every place he visited. And more importantly, Ward has proved that a global trip like his could be affordable as well: he worked and blogged regularly along the way.

Another secret: he explored Southeast Asia on a budget of only $5 a day.

Ward, who blogs at Onestep4ward, also dedicated an entry to Hanoi, suggesting the city as a must-visit destination.

“South East Asia is a great start point for any newbie traveler. It’s fun, established, there are loads of other backpackers to befriend and cheap holidays to be found. Make sure Hanoi is on your route plans,” he said.

Ward named the Hoan Kiem Lake and the Temple of Literature among his favorite attractions. And don’t forget the cheap bia hoi, he said. Now that he has completed the impressive globetrotting feat, Ward said he’s celebrating.

“I’m so grateful to be in this position,” he told The Independent. “I think only about 100 people have done this [visited all the world's countries] in history.”

