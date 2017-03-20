VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Man who’s just visited all 197 countries: ‘Make sure Hanoi is on your route plans’

By VnExpress   March 20, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

It has taken 10 years for Johnny Ward to complete his tour around the world.

Irishman Johnny Ward can now officially claim that he’s among very few people in the world who have seen it all.

The 33-year-old man has just completed his 10-year global trip to all 197 countries, after reaching his final destination, Norway and the Arctic Circle, The Independent reported.

What’s great about Ward’s journey is that he did not try to tick off each destination by a few hours at the airport.

He reportedly spent an average two to three weeks in every place he visited. And more importantly, Ward has proved that a global trip like his could be affordable as well: he worked and blogged regularly along the way.

Another secret: he explored Southeast Asia on a budget of only $5 a day.

Ward, who blogs at Onestep4ward, also dedicated an entry to Hanoi, suggesting the city as a must-visit destination.

“South East Asia is a great start point for any newbie traveler. It’s fun, established, there are loads of other backpackers to befriend and cheap holidays to be found. Make sure Hanoi is on your route plans,” he said.

Ward named the Hoan Kiem Lake and the Temple of Literature among his favorite attractions. And don’t forget the cheap bia hoi, he said. Now that he has completed the impressive globetrotting feat, Ward said he’s celebrating.

“I’m so grateful to be in this position,” he told The Independent. “I think only about 100 people have done this [visited all the world's countries] in history.”

Related news:

>A French filmmaker shows the best part of Vietnam: its people

>Hanoi goes global: CNN broadcasts the best of Vietnam's capital

Tags: travel Vietnam Johny Ward
 
Read more
Saigon unveils much-awaited plan for downtown street food zones

Saigon unveils much-awaited plan for downtown street food zones

Vietnam’s lesser-known beaches recommended among Asia’s best

Vietnam’s lesser-known beaches recommended among Asia’s best

Leasing to let: Hanoians cash in on tourism boom

Leasing to let: Hanoians cash in on tourism boom

Hanoi to run more digital contents on CNN for global audience

Hanoi to run more digital contents on CNN for global audience

Happy birthday: Hoi An to offer free entrance for visitors born on Int’l Happiness Day

Happy birthday: Hoi An to offer free entrance for visitors born on Int’l Happiness Day

For the first time, Vietnam issues official etiquette guide for tourists

For the first time, Vietnam issues official etiquette guide for tourists

Not for the faint-hearted: Four Vietnam caves that will test your mettle

Not for the faint-hearted: Four Vietnam caves that will test your mettle

Aussie travel blogger in CNN ad names Ha Long, Hoi An her Vietnam favorites

Aussie travel blogger in CNN ad names Ha Long, Hoi An her Vietnam favorites

 
go to top