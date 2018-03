After being chosen as the set for hit movie "Yellow Flowers on Green Grass", Phu Yen is changing. Now this beautiful site in the poor province of Phu Yen is up on the radar.

Sitting on the North-South route, Phu Yen can be easily reached by Highway 1A. From the center of Tuy Hoa, the capital of Phu Yen and worth a stay itself, head south past Hung Vuong Bridge, turn right at the intersection and prepare to be impressed by the one-of-a-kind sight.

Photo by Thien Ly