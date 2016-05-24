VnExpress International
Luke Donald-designed golf course swings into action at Ba Na Hills

By Pham Van   May 24, 2016 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

It has been said that great golf course designers do not so much "design" the course, instead they "find" the course that nature has created.

On March 25, 2016, Ba Na Hills Golf Club designed by former world number one Luke Donald opened in Danang. Spanning 165 hectares, the 18 hole course plays the front nine along the forest and through the minks before spiraling into the hills on the back nine. Ba Na Hills Golf Club is just a short drive from Da Nang International Airport and Da Nang. Phase two of the golf course is set for completion in 2018.

The terrain is perfect for a golf course, as assessed by the design team. Elevation changes with varied slopes ensure that you get to use every shot in your arsenal and probably a few that you had not thought of before.

Managed by IMG group, Ba Na Hills Golf Club offers a world-class service, allowing golfers to start as they see fit thanks to all 18 floodlit holes. Golfers will have a chance to conquer the standard 72-stroke challenge with a total length of 7,185 meters. The course also sets itself apart from traditional clubs by being open to members of the public.

Ba Na Hills Golf Club also features a clubhouse with a variety of options for 19th hole downtime and dining in either the main restaurant or one of two private dining rooms, an academy with qualified PGA professionals and experienced local instructors and a shop offering a range of top brands.

Pro shop
Restaurant at Ba Na Hills Golf Club

Golf Academy
