Travel

Lavender field at the heart of Da Lat

By Vy An   April 24, 2016 | 08:24 am GMT+7

Free entry to Vietnam's flower capital, Da Lat's huge lavender field renders a trip to Provence unnecessary.

The lavender field is 1,000 square meters and located in Van Thanh flower village, Da Lat.

The three main kinds of lavender grown here are Lavandula dentata, Lavandula 'Goodwin Creek Grey' and Lavandula stoechas.

Besides lavender that is dried in pots for potpourri, fresh lavender is also available in beautiful bouquets.

The field is open after 4.30pm from Monday to Friday and all day at the weekend.

After many failed attempts, the lavender grown here has finally made it onto the market.

Lavender is a perennial flower, so you can visit the field at any time of the year. Be warned though, it rains a lot in July and August so the field gets very muddy!

Tags: lavender Da Lat
 
