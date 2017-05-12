‘Kong’ director reunites with local actors in surprise Vietnam visit

Vogt-Roberts takes a picture of Lam and his wife while holding an old photo of the couple. “Today I was in Ninh Binh where we shot the village scenes in Kong. One of the actors invited me to his home and I was honored to visit him and his wife. I had them recreate this beautiful photo of them when they were 25 years old. It was a day I will never forget,” the director said in his Instagram post.