Kingdom of coral lies beneath Vinh Hy Bay

Vinh Hy is a small bay 45 kilometers from the city of Phan Rang (Ninh Thuan). The dock in Vinh Hy is home to many fishing and tourist boats.
The tours offered here include cruises out into the bay, coral reef tours and trips to Hang Rai.
Vinh Hy possesses stunning coral reefs that seduce anyone who looks at them.
If diving is not your thing, you can still safely take in the beauty of the coral through the glass floor of the boats, made possible by the crystal clear water.
The coral reef is only two to four meters deep, and circles the islands.
Authorities in Vinh Hy have done their best to preserve what’s left after human exploitation.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, they say, but here in Vinh Hy, beauty still serves when the beholder is hungry. Seafood caught directly from the waters you pass in the morning now sizzles perfectly on charcoal. You can find fat scallion-grilled urchins, “her breast” snails, butter-grilled oysters and lobster at any stall here.
Many are surprised that there are still many untouched beaches around Vinh Hy.
Photo by Tuan Dao