Jungle ramparts stand guard over natural curves and edges

300 kilometers from Da Nang, Quy Nhon is a satellite when it comes to tourism. The capital of Binh Dinh province has earned itself a reputation for its beaches, sea and people.
25 kilometers to the northeast of Quy Nhon, Ky Co Beach is surrounded by mountains, leaving only one side facing the sea in a scene reminiscent to Robinson Crusoe.
You can take your pick between a canoe and motorboat.
White sand to uplift your feet, eternal ripples to wash away your sadness. Even the water here comes in two options: a brilliant azure nearby, and deep blue out to sea.
If you can only afford a day trip, a package offered by boat owners here is the best option. For VND250,000 ($11) to VND300,000, you can enjoy a round-trip canoe ticket and seafood prepared by locals.
For thrill seekers, a night spent on the beach is a memorable one. Just remember to bring along your tent and some seafood and be ready for a barbecue.
The mountains next to the beach offer a birds-eye view of the valley below, but be prepared for a stiff walk up the slopes.
The view on the way back to Quy Nhon.
Photo by Ma Lum - Trung Hao