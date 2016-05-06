VnExpress International
Travel

Jungle ramparts stand guard over natural curves and edges

By Ma Lum   May 6, 2016 | 06:25 pm GMT+7

Ky Co Beach boasts a curvaceous sandy stretch and offers the ideal camp site at the foot of Phuong Mai Mountain, the perfect spot for anyone heading for Quy Nhon this summer.

300 kilometers from Da Nang, Quy Nhon is a satellite when it comes to tourism. The capital of Binh Dinh province has earned itself a reputation for its beaches, sea and people.

25 kilometers to the northeast of Quy Nhon, Ky Co beach is surrounded by mountain, leaving only one side facing the sea that reminds visitors of pristine paradise of Robinson Crusoe.

[Caption]

You can take your pick between a canoe and motorboat.
White sand to uplift your feet, eternal ripples to wash away your sadness. Even the water here comes in two options, azure nearby, blue afar.

If you can only afford a day trip, a package offered by boat owners here would make your day easier. With VND250,000 ($11) to VND300,000, you are exposed to a round-trip canoe ticket and seafood prepared by locals here.

For thrill seekers, a night spent on the beach would make a better memory. Just remember to bring along tent and seafood and be ready for a barbecue.

jungle-ramparts-stand-guard-over-natural-curves-and-edges-5

The mountains next to the beach offer a birds-eye view of the valley below, but be prepared for a stiff walk up the slopes.
jungle-ramparts-stand-guard-over-natural-curves-and-edges-6

The view on the way back to Quy Nhon.

Photo by Ma Lum - Trung Hao

Tags: Ky Co Quy Nhon camp site
 
