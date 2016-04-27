Journey to the East: in search of the land that meets the sun

Located on the Hon Gom Peninsula (Van Ninh District, Khanh Hoa), the easternmost tip of the country is the first to greet the morning sun in Vietnam.
Start at Van Gia Station, take Highway 1A for 40 kilometers and turn right at Co Ma Pass towards Dam Mon hamlet in Van Thanh commune where you will be able to park your vehicles for VND10,000 ($0.4) at Dam Mon kilometer marker 0.
The road to the eastern tip features various terrain including white sandy paths, jungle trails and the rocky seashore.
Having crossed the sand dunes in the scorching heat of Central Vietnam, you have a chance to visit the guide’s house for a rest. Guides will set you back from VND300,000 to VND500,000 per group. Meals cost from VND50,000 to VND100,000, depending on how luxury you want to go, while lemon juice is fixed at VND10,000.
Tourists can cross the jungle to Bai Rang and make camp for the night. Flat and windless, Bai Rang is great for relaxing, BBQs and sport.
Light pollution seems a long way away from Bai Rang, leaving tourists a whole sky of stars to enjoy on clear nights.
It takes an hour of wriggling through the giant rocks from Bai Rang to Mui Do. If you want to show off about being the first person the sun sets its gaze on that morning, you’d better start at no later than 4am.
At 6am, the moment everybody has been waiting for arrives.
The milestone is placed on a rock near the water, and requires a rope and some assistance to reach.
Made of inox to prevent both the bad effects of weather and sweat, the milestone is irresistible to the selfie generation.
The fastest way to leave the cape is to hire a boat capable of carrying 10 people for VND1.2 million. Due to the reefs surrounding the beach, coracle boats are the only way of getting out to the larger boats.
Photo by Vu Dinh Hoang Le