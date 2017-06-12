It’s all blue and green along Vietnam's most beautiful seaside road

|
Stretching 57 kilometers (36 miles), this seaside road links Ninh Thuan Province and Khanh Hoa Province on the central coast.
Start your journey at Ninh Chu Beach in Ninh Thuan and drive along National Highway DT702.
The first destination is the biggest vineyard in Ninh Thuan.
Leaving the green behind and returning to the blue, you arrive in Hang Rai, a perfect complex of rock formations and fossilized coral reefs lying by the sea. While you're there, take a dip in the natural pools created by the unique rock formations.
Hang Rai is a part of Vinh Hy Bay, one of the most beautiful bays in Vietnam. The road will take you up to a pass from where you can enjoy a panaromic view of the bay.
Pristine beaches await on the other side of the pass.
If you want to take a break, stop at Kinh Beach and dig into some fresh seafood. From here you can take a boat to reach Binh Hung Island off Khanh Hoa Province and indulge in the blue waters.
Now you’ve reached the border of Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa, and it’s all green. Look around to see if you could find your little house on the prairie in Binh Tien Village.
Your trip ends at the Binh Lap Peninsula in Cam Ranh Town. Vietnam's "Little Maldives" promise to treat you well with smooth white sands and crystal blue waters. Photo by VnExpress/Vu Le.