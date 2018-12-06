InterContinental Danang voted World's Leading Green Resort in 2018

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort.

Not surprisingly the resort has won a series of awards, including for World’s Leading Green Resort at this year’s World Travel Awards (WTA).

The other awards won by the property managed by the InterContinental Hotel Group at the WTA on December 1 in Lisbon, Spain were for World's Leading Resort Architecture Design, World's Leading Luxury MICE Resort, and World's Leading Luxury Wedding Resort.

While this is the first time the World’s Leading Green Resort category has been included, it is considered the most important among the hundreds of awards given at the WTA and acknowledged as a new standard for resorts.

The agent of InterContinental Danang at the award.

Graham Cooke, chairman of the WTA, said: "Green is considered the leading requirement for resorts, especially luxury resorts, including green design – harmony with the natural environment – and green relaxation activities. This was our reason for adding this prize in the prize system of the WTA.

"Hundreds of criteria were built for this prize. One more time, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort overcame the intense competition to get the votes of experts and customers from over 140 countries, to be named World’s Leading Green Resort, after 4 year in consecutive keeping the honour of ‘World’s Leading Luxury Resort".

Designed by the "king of resorts" Bill Bensley, the 201 rooms and villas of the resort are nestled in the untamed wilderness of the Son Tra peninsula. A combination of luxury, Vietnam’s traditional culture, and activities to conserve nature and reach the highest environmental standards were all factors in fetching InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort its bonanza at the WTA this year.

"Getting the 'World’s Leading Green Resort’ prize marks Sun Group’s efforts in maintaining the sustainable development of the resort and protecting the ecosystem of Son Tra peninsula," Juan Losada, General Manager of the resort, said.

"Besides, the remaining prizes are a testimony to the service quality and luxury experience offered by IHG and Sun Group at this masterpiece recognized by the world."

In the six years since it opened, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort has won hundreds of international awards. Most recently, in November, the resort won four distinguished Haute Grandeur Excellence Awards, including for Best Beach Resort on a Global level, Best Family Resort in Vietnam, Best Destination Wedding Retreat in Vietnam, and Best Villa in Vietnam.

All the awards won by InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort are a tribute to the global status of the Vietnamese tourism sector.