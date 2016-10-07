InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort ready for World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony

Being selected as the venue for the World Travel Awards 2016 ceremony, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is currently trying to perfect the accommodation, dining, spa and security to bring perfect quality service for the guests.

This selection not only affirms the prestige and position of InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort but also put Da Nang, Vietnam on the global map of luxury resort destinations. The participation of more than 180 influential guests in tourism and international media will provide an opportunity to strongly promote the image of Da Nang, Vietnam to the international tourism community.