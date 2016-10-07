InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort ready for World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony

Sponsored
The World Travel Awards 2016 will be held at InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort on October 15. Over 180 senior representatives, entrepreneurs, world leading experts in tourism and international media will gather in the Great Hall (main hall) of The Summit Auditorium to witness the most anticipated event of the tourism industry in Asia and Australia.
Chairman of World Travel Awards, Graham Cooke, said: "The organizing committee chose InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort for the event called 'Oscar of tourism' because we are convinced by spectacular natural beauty, luxury amenities and world class services. Hopefully it will bring great impression for guests attending the event."
InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is in the Son Tra Peninsula (Da Nang), invested by Sun Group and under InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG)'s management. The resort has 200 rooms facing the sea, designed by "sorcerer in design" Bill Bensley to bring inspiration from the cultural values and aesthetics of the Vietnamese.
Along with luxurious interior, excellent service, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort has been the destination of many stars, successful businessmen, politicians and important people in the world for years. This is also the place where many important events such as the Creative Connection International Conference with more than 100 investors and international politicians and the World Spa Awards 2015. In 2017, this will be the place where the leaders of the APEC member countries will meet for the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Da Nang.
InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is both the only resort in the world winning for two consecutive years (2014 and 2015) the title "Luxury resort in the world" from the World Travel Awards. It has been continuously honored at many global ranking charts. Many items in the resort was also honored with prestigious international awards: Harnn Heritage Spa won a World Spa Award for "Best New Spa World in 2015" while La Maison Restaurant 1888 was voted "Best new restaurant in 2015" by CNN.
Being selected as the venue for the World Travel Awards 2016 ceremony, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is currently trying to perfect the accommodation, dining, spa and security to bring perfect quality service for the guests.
This selection not only affirms the prestige and position of InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort but also put Da Nang, Vietnam on the global map of luxury resort destinations. The participation of more than 180 influential guests in tourism and international media will provide an opportunity to strongly promote the image of Da Nang, Vietnam to the international tourism community.
First held in 1993, the World Travel Awards is to honor outstanding achievements in the tourism industry. The World Travel Awards has been recognized worldwide and become the leading standard bearer for quality with the prestigious award of the tourism industry. The annual awards ceremony of the World Travel Awards are regarded as landmark events of the global tourism industry.