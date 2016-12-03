InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort named world’s most luxurious for 3rd year

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in central Vietnam has helped put the country on the global tourism map.

Sponsored

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in central Vietnam beat many global names to win the coveted World’s Leading Luxury Resort, the top accolade at the World Travel Awards 2016 in Maldives on Friday.

The resort, developed by Sun Group and managed by InterContinental Hotels Group, has become the first and only to ever take home the award three years in a row.

It won a large number of votes from leading experts in the sector, executives of tourism businesses, customers and the public, surpassing 13 excellent candidates from around the world, including The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in California, the U.S., Amanyara Villas and Cheval Blanc Randheli in Maldives, Conrad Algarve in Portugal, Emirates Palace in the U.A.E. and InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam in Thailand.

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in central Vietnam beat many global names to win the coveted World’s Leading Luxury Resort at the World Travel Awards 2016 in Maldives.

“We are very proud of holding our top position at this international awards for the third year,” Juan Losada, CEO of InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, said at the award ceremony. “We would not have won this award without the hard work of all the staff members, the support of Sun Group, and of our customers.”

“This award can be considered our commitment to providing more prestigious services in the coming time,” Losada said.

The luxury hillside resort and spa overlooks a sparkling bay and the magnificient Son Tra Peninsula.

A luxury hillside resort and spa overlooking a sparkling bay and the magnificient Son Tra Peninsula, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is a masterpiece designed by famed architect Bill Bensley, who is in the list of the world’s top five architects.

The design honors distinctive aspects of the Vietnamese culture in every small detail, and each of the 200 rooms here is impressive in their unique style.

Many parts of the resort are great pieces of art. A prime example is the La Maison 1888 Restaurant, the brainchild of the creative Michelin star chef Pierre Gagnaire. It was selected by CNN among the top 10 list of World’s Best New Restaurants 2016. HARNN Heritage Spa at the resort was also named the Best Spa at the World Spa Awards 2015.

Those are all the reasons that InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort has been a top choice for world’s famous celebrities, politicians and businesspeople for many years. The place has also been selected to host important events during the regional summit APEC 2017 in Da Nang.

Expect world-class services at the luxury resort.

Prior to the new award, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula has received many honors this year, including Asia’s Leading Luxury Resort, Vietnam’s Leading Luxury Resort and Vietnam’s Leading Spa Resort by World Travel Awards 2016.

It was selected among the best resorts in Asia by The Reader’s Choice Awards 2016 of leading travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler. It was also named the Best Resort Hotel in Asia-Pacific by Business Traveller and was selected by CNN among 21 in the list of World’s Most Beautiful Beachfront Resorts.

Winning “the Oscar of tourism” for three consecutive years, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort has come a step closer to realizing the ambition of its investor Sun Group: putting Vietnam on the world map of luxury tourism.