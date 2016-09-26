InterContinental Da Nang wins prestigious travel award

Sponsored

Sun Group’s resort received the title at a luncheon ceremony hosted at Conrad hotel Hong Kong on September 23. To receive the award, the resort has beaten tough competition from regional luxury resorts, such as Alila Seminyak Bali in Indonesia and Four Seasons Samui on Thailand's Koh Samui Island.

“We feel extremely honored and humbled to have won this prestigious award and to be recognized by the readers of Business Traveller,” said Juan Losada, the resort’s general manager. “Five years after the beginning, we have firmly established ourselves on the global luxury market, and must pay our thanks to our guests as well as to our colleagues for flawlessly executing our company’s vision.”

Hailed as one of the most anticipated events in the travel industry, the Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards recognize the achievements of airlines, airports, hotels, and resorts that have gone an extra mile to offer unique travel experiences.

Now in its 25th year, the awards identify the hospitality industry’s very best in product and service excellence, as recognized by the magazine’s subscribers, coming from the whole spectrum of stakeholders: experts, travel agencies, and tourists alike.

InterContinental Da Nang Sun Peninsula Resort is a one-of- a-kind resort that redefines the definition of luxury by combining Vietnamese aesthetics with international standards. Set in 37 hectares of stepped gardens leading down to a private beach, each of the 200 rooms and villas guarantees a dramatic view on the crystal clear water of the East Sea.

Decorated with wooden furniture and handmade silk and craft art pieces procured from Vietnam’s many localities, every inch of this luxury resort is proof to the genius of star architect Bill Bensley. A testament to the resort’s unique design and concept, the resort has welcomed a veritable host of high-profile guests, including politicians and celebrities throughout the years.

Prior to receiving this accolade, InterContinental Da Nang Sun Peninsula Resort has made it into CNN’s list of the 21 Most Beautiful Beachfront hotel in the world.

Its exquisite Harnn Heritage Spa is the proud holder of the 2016 World Spa Award. Its restaurant Lamaison 1888 was voted by CNN as one of the 10 most beautiful restaurants in the world. Over the years, the resort has been consistently recognized with prestigious awards, including the World’s Leading Luxury Resort 2014 and 2015 by World Travel Awards, World Luxury Spa Awards, World Luxury Hotel Awards, Smart Travel Asia Reader’s Choice, to name just a few.

These accolades have helped put Da Nang on top of any list of famous global destinations, and reaffirmed developer Sun Group’s commitment to make Vietnam one of the most sought-after tourism destinations in the world.

