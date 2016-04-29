Independence Palace reveals secrets of toppled Saigon regime

|
From April 28 onwards, visitors can take a look at Nguyen Van Thieu’s bedroom and Nguyen Cao Ky’s office, respectively president and vice president of the former Saigon regime.
|
Nguyen Cao Ky's office. According to authorities, the two rooms were restored to 1970s’ style and partly express the owners' characters based on the remaining objects and old photos.
|
Born in northern Vietnam in 1930 and trained at aviation schools in both France and the U.S., Ky was a Major General Air Force commander and Prime Minister under the former Saigon regime. After 1975, he lived abroad and died in 2011 in Malaysia.
|
One of the two bookshelves in Nguyen Cao Ky’s office that show a distinct history feel.
|
The sitting room inside Ky’s office with a picture of his wife on the wall.
|
Dang Tuyet Mai was a flight attendant from Hanoi. 14 years younger than Ky, she married him in November 1964.
|
Nguyen Van Thieu's bedroom, president of the former Saigon regime from 1967 to 1975, is also open to the public, and features a classic art-deco theme.
|
Thieu’s bed inside the Independence Palace.
|
A picture of Nguyen Thi Mai Anh, Thieu’s wife, placed by the bedside.
|
This clock was used by the late president.
|
A vanity table belonging to the former first lady.
|
This well-lit spacious room once served as the dressing room for Thieu and his wife.
|
The remaining items of the couple's clothing.
Photo by Trung Son