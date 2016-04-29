VnExpress International
Independence Palace reveals secrets of toppled Saigon regime

By Trung Son   April 29, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7

Tanks slammed through the gates of the Independence Palace at around noon on April 30, 1975, marking the fall of Saigon. Now for the first time, some of the palace's hidden treasures have been opened to members of the public.

From April 28 onwards, visitors can take a look at Nguyen Van Thieu’s bedroom and Nguyen Cao Ky’s office, respectively president and vice president of the former Saigon regime.
Nguyen Cao Ky's office. According to authorities, the two rooms were restored to 1970s’ style and partly express the owners' characters based on the remaining objects and old photos.
Born in northern Vietnam in 1930 and trained at aviation schools in both France and the U.S., Ky was a Major General Air Force commander and Prime Minister under the former Saigon regime. After 1975, he lived abroad and died in 2011 in Malaysia.
One of the two bookshelves in Nguyen Cao Ky’s office that show a distinct history feel.
The sitting room inside Ky’s office with a picture of his wife on the wall.
Dang Tuyet Mai was a flight attendant from Hanoi. 14 years younger than Ky, she married him in November 1964.
Nguyen Van Thieu's bedroom, president of the former Saigon regime from 1967 to 1975, is also open to the public, and features a classic art-deco theme.
Thieu’s bed inside the Independence Palace.
A picture of Nguyen Thi Mai Anh, Thieu’s wife, placed by the bedside.
This clock was used by the late president.
A vanity table belonging to the former first lady.
This well-lit spacious room once served as the dressing room for Thieu and his wife.
The remaining items of the couple's clothing.

Photo by Trung Son

Tags: Independence Palace Fall of Saigon Vietnam War
 
