Hue’s Imperial City shines bright in new promo video

The Monuments Conservation Center in Hue has released a new video to promote nighttime activities at the Imperial City, a popular destination in Vietnam's ancient former capital.

Starting next month, the attraction will stay open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Visitors interested in exploring the site at night can do so from April 22 to September 15.

As seen in the video, the centuries-old royal palaces and walls glow as traditional music rings out.

Between April 22 and 28, there will be a 50 percent discount on tickets for those who also visit the site during the daytime, according to the conversation center.

Entrance tickets currently cost VND150,000 ($6.60).

Hue was the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty between 1802 and 1945.

Last year over 2.5 million people visited the Complex of Hue Monuments, an increase of 500,000 against 2015, including 1.4 million foreigners, up 15 percent. The complex also includes a series of tombs and burial sites of the Nguyen royal family.

Thua Thien-Hue Province attracted more than three million tourists last year. It aims to draw 3.5 million tourists this year and more than five million in 2020.