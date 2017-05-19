Hue is already preparing for a big summer next year

The Vietnamese city of Hue has officially announced that its namesake festival will return for the 10th edition next year, between April 27 to May 2.

Details are slim at this point but the confirmed dates mean tourists and service providers can start planning for their 2018 summer.

According to the Vietnam News Agency, among the main activities that have been confirmed are a street carnival, an international food festival and a hot air balloon show.

This is the former royal city so you should also expect a lot of traditional court music and dragon boat racing.

Ngo Mon, or the South Gate, is the main entrance into the Imperial Citadel. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Hoang

Hue was the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty between 1802 and 1945.

Since last month, the Imperial Citadel, a popular destination in Hue, has been open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and visitors interested in exploring the site at night can do so until September.

Thue Thien-Hue Province attracted more than 790,000 visitors in the first three months this year, an increase of 2.7 percent against the same period last year. That number included 313,000 foreign arrivals, up 13 percent.