VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Hue is already preparing for a big summer next year

By Minh Nga   May 19, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7

The biennial Hue Festival is set to return a year from now, with a lot of entertainment, food and balloons.

The Vietnamese city of Hue has officially announced that its namesake festival will return for the 10th edition next year, between April 27 to May 2.

Details are slim at this point but the confirmed dates mean tourists and service providers can start planning for their 2018 summer.

According to the Vietnam News Agency, among the main activities that have been confirmed are a street carnival, an international food festival and a hot air balloon show.

This is the former royal city so you should also expect a lot of traditional court music and dragon boat racing.

hue-is-already-prepare-for-a-big-summer-next-year

Ngo Mon, or the South Gate, is the main entrance into the Imperial Citadel. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Hoang

Hue was the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty between 1802 and 1945.

Since last month, the Imperial Citadel, a popular destination in Hue, has been open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and visitors interested in exploring the site at night can do so until September.

Thue Thien-Hue Province attracted more than 790,000 visitors in the first three months this year, an increase of 2.7 percent against the same period last year. That number included 313,000 foreign arrivals, up 13 percent.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hue
 
Read more
Thailand reassures tourists following Bangkok attack

Thailand reassures tourists following Bangkok attack

Vietnam’s national park near Ha Long Bay listed as ASEAN heritage

Vietnam’s national park near Ha Long Bay listed as ASEAN heritage

The birth of Vietnam’s unique peninsula and how it is disappearing

The birth of Vietnam’s unique peninsula and how it is disappearing

Plan approved for steel ladder to help explorers conquer 'Great Wall of Vietnam'

Plan approved for steel ladder to help explorers conquer 'Great Wall of Vietnam'

Five family-friendly resorts near Hanoi for summer holiday

Five family-friendly resorts near Hanoi for summer holiday

Cold spell sends chills across Hanoi, Sa Pa in early summer

Cold spell sends chills across Hanoi, Sa Pa in early summer

5 ideas to start planning your summer escapes

5 ideas to start planning your summer escapes

Open visa policy could double foreign arrivals to Vietnam by 2020 – tourism group

Open visa policy could double foreign arrivals to Vietnam by 2020 – tourism group

 
go to top