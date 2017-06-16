VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Hue bans 'offensive' clothing from ancient sites

By VnExpress   June 16, 2017 | 05:34 pm GMT+7

Tourists will have to leave their shorts and tank tops behind if they want to go on a sightseeing tour of the ancient capital.

Vietnam's former imperial capital Hue is introducing a dress code for visitors who wish to visit the city's ancient sites, according to the Hue Monuments Conservation Center.

From July 1, visitors to Hue's relic sites will have to obey the dress code, which the center says will create “a civilized tourism environment that respects national and cultural values”.

Tourists are urged to wear respectful clothing that reflects the nature of the relics. In places of worship, offensive shorts, tank tops and short skirts will be absolutely prohibited, said the center.

The center plans to place signs at all the sites to inform visitors of the new regulations.

Hue's Complex of Monuments was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993. The complex includes many vestiges of the Nguyen Dynasty, such as the Imperial Citadel, High Noon Gate and many tombs, monuments and pagodas. 

Related News:
Tags: Hue shorts dress code
 
Read more
New mural village paints tourism opportunities in central Vietnam

New mural village paints tourism opportunities in central Vietnam

The rise of the tourism mafia in Da Lat, Vietnam’s holiday heaven

The rise of the tourism mafia in Da Lat, Vietnam’s holiday heaven

Show must go on: Saigon's Bui Vien Street stays open under construction rubble

Show must go on: Saigon's Bui Vien Street stays open under construction rubble

Vietnamese lawmakers back new tourism fund, reject controversial hotel surcharge

Vietnamese lawmakers back new tourism fund, reject controversial hotel surcharge

Do you feel lucky? 50-cent rail tickets up for grabs in Hanoi

Do you feel lucky? 50-cent rail tickets up for grabs in Hanoi

Companies that hire unlicensed tour guides should face heavy fines: minister

Companies that hire unlicensed tour guides should face heavy fines: minister

New Chinese cruise liner to sail to top Vietnam destinations this summer

New Chinese cruise liner to sail to top Vietnam destinations this summer

It’s all blue and green along Vietnam's most beautiful seaside road

It’s all blue and green along Vietnam's most beautiful seaside road

 
go to top