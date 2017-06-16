Hue bans 'offensive' clothing from ancient sites

Vietnam's former imperial capital Hue is introducing a dress code for visitors who wish to visit the city's ancient sites, according to the Hue Monuments Conservation Center.

From July 1, visitors to Hue's relic sites will have to obey the dress code, which the center says will create “a civilized tourism environment that respects national and cultural values”.

Tourists are urged to wear respectful clothing that reflects the nature of the relics. In places of worship, offensive shorts, tank tops and short skirts will be absolutely prohibited, said the center.

The center plans to place signs at all the sites to inform visitors of the new regulations.

Hue's Complex of Monuments was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993. The complex includes many vestiges of the Nguyen Dynasty, such as the Imperial Citadel, High Noon Gate and many tombs, monuments and pagodas.