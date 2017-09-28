how-to-travel-to-one-of-the-most-beautiful-places-in-northern-vietnam-like-a-pro

You can book a ticket for VND200,000 (around $9) at My Dinh Coach Station for an overnight coach that leaves Hanoi at 10 p.m. and arrives in Cao Bang at 5 a.m. In Cao Bang you can hire motorbikes at homestays or hotels, which you can easily find in Cao Bang Town, for around VND150,000 per day. Anh said he stayed at Primrose Homestay, a nice place not very far from the coach station. Photo by Tuan Anh