How does it sound if we spend the night out... on the beach?

If you are fed with luxury resorts and constant pampering, maybe it’s time for a night in a beach hut away from the crowd. That’s exactly what Sao Bien Tourist Site (Cam Ranh, Khanh Hoa) has on the menu.

Located in Bai Lao village, the site is 90 kilometers from Nha Trang and 30 kilometers from Cam Ranh, convenient for passengers touching down at Cam Ranh Airport.

Not as crowded as Nha Trang, the waters off Cam Ranh are pristine with untouched beaches that attract many young backpackers.

What makes the site stand out are the tents for rent scattered along the beach. Away from the fake air-conditioned climate, tourists have a chance to spend the night on the beach, watch the sunrise and take a kayaking trip before the campfire is lit and the BBQ starts.

There are two kinds of tents available: wooden and canvas. Canvas tents are erected on the sand and furnished with mattresses, pillows, blankets and a fan for VND400,000 ($18) a night. Wooden huts are situated a little further down the beach and come with the same facilities for VND500,000.

The range of activities here is enough for you to have three days of fun. Kayaks, coracle boats, sea slides, beach biking, kite flying, squid fishing, climbing, karaoke and sunbathing are all at your disposal.

Photo by Saobiencamranh