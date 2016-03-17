homemade-mango-shake

Ingredients:
600gr of ‘keo’ mango (2 to 3 Cambodian mangoes)
3 teaspoons of water
1 teaspoon of fish sauce
1 teaspoon of brown sugar
1.5 teaspoons of refined sugar
0.5 teaspoon of chilli powder
Shake mix ingredients
2 teaspoons of shrimp salt
1 teaspoon of brown sugar
1 teaspoon of refined sugar
Method:
|
Combine the water, fish sauce, brown and white sugar and chilli powder, bring to the boil and then let cool until the fish sauce smell has dissipated.
|
Chop the mangoes into bite-sized pieces and let them stand in chilled water for one hour.
|
Dry the mango, then combine with the sauce and let it absorb for 1 to 1.5 hours, stirring occasionally.
|
Finally, place the mango and ‘shake’ mixture in a cup with a lid and shake hard.
|
30 second should be enough.
|
And there you have it, your own tasty street snack.
Photo courtesy of Blusta Kitchen.