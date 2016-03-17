VnExpress International
Homemade mango shake

By Pham Van, Oliver   March 17, 2016 | 05:28 pm GMT+7

You can make your own version of the fruity snack that is sweeping the streets of Ho Chi Minh City.

homemade-mango-shake
 

Ingredients:

600gr of ‘keo’ mango (2 to 3 Cambodian mangoes)

3 teaspoons of water

1 teaspoon of fish sauce

1 teaspoon of brown sugar

1.5 teaspoons of refined sugar

0.5 teaspoon of chilli powder

Shake mix ingredients

2 teaspoons of shrimp salt

1 teaspoon of brown sugar

1 teaspoon of refined sugar

Method:

homemade-mango-shake-1

Combine the water, fish sauce, brown and white sugar and chilli powder, bring to the boil and then let cool until the fish sauce smell has dissipated.
homemade-mango-shake-2

Chop the mangoes into bite-sized pieces and let them stand in chilled water for one hour.
homemade-mango-shake-3

Dry the mango, then combine with the sauce and let it absorb for 1 to 1.5 hours, stirring occasionally.
homemade-mango-shake-4

Finally, place the mango and ‘shake’ mixture in a cup with a lid and shake hard.
homemade-mango-shake-5

30 second should be enough.
homemade-mango-shake-6

And there you have it, your own tasty street snack.

Photo courtesy of Blusta Kitchen.

