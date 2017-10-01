VnExpress International
Travel

Head for heights? These ten cliffs in Vietnam will blow your mind

By Vy An   October 1, 2017 | 01:55 pm GMT+7

The ideal spots to recreate those epic ‘Lion King’ scenes, but only if you have the nerve to put your best foot forward.

Phu Quy Island, Binh Thuan Province

head-for-heights-these-ten-cliffs-in-vietnam-will-blow-your-mind

This cliff offers a bird's-eye view of the island off the south-central province. To get there, you have to climb Cao Cat Mountain, which rises 100 meters from the sea, to reach Linh Son Pagoda. Photo by Pham Luong
head-for-heights-these-ten-cliffs-in-vietnam-will-blow-your-mind-1

Not far from Linh Son Pagoda are these rock formations that have stolen the hearts of many young Vietnamese people. Some couples even choose this place to shoot their wedding photos. Photo by Tran Dinh Chinh

Ba Den Mountain, Tay Ninh Province

head-for-heights-these-ten-cliffs-in-vietnam-will-blow-your-mind-2

This is the "turtle's head" on Ba Den Mountain, the roof of southern Vietnam. You can either trek up the 986m mountain or take the cable car, which touches down at Ba Pagoda halfway up the mountain. From the pagoda, it's another hour to reach the turtle's head. Photo by Cuong Ly

Y Ty Commune, Lao Cai Province

head-for-heights-these-ten-cliffs-in-vietnam-will-blow-your-mind-3

Locals call this place the “waves of rocks." They can be found on Than Mountain in Y Ty Commune, Bat Xat District in Lao Cai Province, home to the famous town of Sa Pa. Bo Him, the author of this photo, said the “waves” stand around 2,400 meters above sea level. Photo by Bo Him
head-for-heights-these-ten-cliffs-in-vietnam-will-blow-your-mind-4

Also in Y Ty, photographer Manh Phi and his friends found this cliff when they were on their way to Ngai Ngau Thuong Village. Photo by Manh Phi

Pha Luong Mountain, Son La Province

head-for-heights-these-ten-cliffs-in-vietnam-will-blow-your-mind-5

You can see the border of Vietnam and Laos from this cliff that overhangs Pha Luong Mountain, a famous destination in the northwestern province of Son La. Photo by Meo Gia

Ta Xua Mountain, Yen Bai Province

head-for-heights-these-ten-cliffs-in-vietnam-will-blow-your-mind-6

Ta Xua is one of the most challenging peaks in Vietnam's northwest, but it looks like the valley below with terraced fields and forests is worth the effort. Photo by Hai Dang

Ma Pi Leng, Ha Giang

head-for-heights-these-ten-cliffs-in-vietnam-will-blow-your-mind-7

A cliff overhanging a pass that looks down onto a river - sounds poetic, doesn’t it? Unlike the eight cliffs mentioned above where you have to take a risk and stay completely calm, this place is much safer as there is now an observatory for visitors. However, you're after that adrenalin rush, climb over the fence and sit on the cliff like this girl. Photo by Nguyen Chi Nam

Thach That District, Hanoi

head-for-heights-these-ten-cliffs-in-vietnam-will-blow-your-mind-8

If you want to make a scene, this is your stage. Though it might look dangerous, this cliff in an outlying district of Hanoi is the safest of all the ten cliffs mentioned in this listicle because it's not steep and stands only five meters above the ground. Photo by Phu Nguyen

Quang Yen Town, Quang Ninh Province

head-for-heights-these-ten-cliffs-in-vietnam-will-blow-your-mind-9

Regardless of the tough path that takes through a forest and up two hills, many youngsters sre determined to make it up to this bizarre rock tower which looks like it could fall at anytime. Photo by Do Minh Duc
