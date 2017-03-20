Hanoi to run more digital contents on CNN for global audience

Hanoi is expected to receive 4.3 million foreign arrivals this year. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Trang

The authority in Hanoi has planned to work with CNN on more features and documentaries to promote the city's image to a wider international audience, after two commercials have been aired by the American television network, a Vietnamese tourism official said.

“We are targeting travelers who are interested in cultural experiences, including those from North America, Western Europe, Northern Europe and ASEAN,” said Do Dinh Hong, director of Hanoi’s tourism department. ASEAN stands for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

CNN has started airing the two commercials featuring some of the best wonders of Hanoi as part of a $2 million tourism promotion deal for the 2017-2018 period.

Following the first two commercials, the advertising solution includes a variety of on-air contents featuring stories about Hanoi, lasting seconds to minutes.

At the same time, Hanoi will work with the American television network to produce online digital series that show the city’s unique value to the global audience.

The advertising series will capture the city’s most popular icons such as Hoan Kiem Lake, Saint Joseph's Cathedral, and the Temple of Literature, as well as other top tourism destinations near Hanoi including Bat Trang pottery village outside the city and the world-renowned Ha Long Bay, 160 km (100 miles) east of Hanoi.

With the new marketing drive, the capital city is expected to increase international tourist arrivals by 10 percent to 4.3 million this year, with revenues rising 8 percent to VND60 trillion ($2.6 billion).

International tourist arrivals in Vietnam hit a record high of 10.01 million last year, based on the national tourism authority's data, up from nearly 8 million in 2015. Vietnam is projecting a 15-percent increase in international tourists this year to 11.5 million.

Tourism was one of the few bright spots in a economy that missed the 6.7 percent growth target last year.

