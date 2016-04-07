Hang Rai: a pristine hideaway on the coast of Vietnam

Hang Rai is located inside Vinh Hy Bay, only about 40 kilometers from Phan Rang and accessible by car or motorbike. Located on the main North-South railway line, Phan Rang shares with the more famous Nha Trang the Cam Ranh International Airport. If your journey starts in Nha Trang, a bus to Phan Rang will serve you well. Vinh Hy offers a complete spectrum of accomodation, ranging from the luxury Amanoi Resort to $15 rooms or even cheaper at local hostels.
The range of activities on offer includes swimming, fishing and rock climbing.
Mother nature created the unique landscape of Hang Rai. Carved by the wind and waves, the rock formations have taken shape over millions of years.
The coastline has a rugged beauty.
The fossilized coral reef appears to be floating on the deep blue water.
Hang Rai features the largest ancient coral reef in Vietnam.
The path to the coral reef is quite challenging. Tourists have to climb over the rocks to find their way down.
Hang Rai favors the early birds with stunning scenes at sunrise.
You can also swim in the natural pools created by the unique rock formations.
There is no better way to finish the trip than with an album full of coral pictures.