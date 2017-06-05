Ha Long is beautiful: A surreal trip on Paloma Cruise inspired by 'Kong: Skull Island'

After the impressive "Kong: Skull Island" took the world by storm, Ha Long Bay, already a top attraction, has become even more famous, now a must-visit destination of 2017.

Many Vietnamese travelers who love an adventure and eco-tourism want to visit the bay, but a lot of people around the world who have seen the film also love to see Kong's homeland at least once.

Overnight cruise services in Ha Long Bay are becoming more and more popular as they bring visitors many feelings and exciting experiences such as fishing, squid catching, living like fishermen in the famous fishing villages in Ha long Bay, and enjoying a romantic atmosphere with family and friends watching the marvelous sunset and sunrise on the bay.

In order to give visitors an opportunity to enjoy the wonderful sights of Ha Long, the Paloma Cruise will welcome the glorious summer of 2017 with many attractive offers.

The Paloma Cruise has 4 decks with spa services, restaurant, sundeck and 2 bars. Cabins are divided into 4 types: Deluxe Ocean view (10 cabins), Premium Ocean view (8 cabins), Paloma Suite (2 cabins) and Family Executive Suite (2 cabins).

The Paloma Cruise has 20 cabins. Each cabin is designed specially with sea view and natural light, providing a warm atmosphere for each cabin.

Tourists can sit on the sundeck of the Paloma Cruise and enjoy a glass of wine or cocktail for panoramic views of Ha Long Bay.

It seems that the most exciting and attractive activity in the whole itinerary of tourists is freedom to explore Ha Long by kayaking ...

Visiting Vong Vieng fishing village by bamboo boats rowed by local people, discovering the rocky mountains and lagoon of the wild and magnificent Ha Long Bay, a world heritage site, and enjoying the fresh air of the sea.

Meals included in the program will be served by the onboard restaurant.

