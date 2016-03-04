Ha Long Bay’s biggest Cave to be renovated

The renovation will mainly include the system of wanlking paths and is expected to be completed by May this year, Pham Hong Ha, chairman of the Ha Long People’s Committee said.

As the cave receives millions of visitors each year, the paths have been badly degraded and fences and safety barriers now fail to meet safety regulations

Ha Long City said it would use the most suitable and durable materials to maintain the cave’s original structure and beauty.

Cau Go Cave covers an area of 5,000 square meters and is 27 meters above sea level.

The cave has magnificent stalactites and stalagmites which are the result of the karst formation process over a long period.

Legend has itt the Cave is closely linked with a historic battle against Mongolian invaders under the Tran dynasty in the 13th century. Dau Go Cave was the place used to hide wooden stakes before they were driven into Bach Dang River. These stakes created a trap which destroyed the invader’s ships. This is why the cave is called “Dau Go” or Wooden Stakes.