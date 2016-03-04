VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Ha Long Bay’s biggest Cave to be renovated

By Kim Thuy   March 4, 2016 | 07:17 pm GMT+7

Dau Go Cave (Wooden Stakes Cave), amongst the most well-known tourist attractions in Ha Long Bay, will be renovated after 20 years of operation.

The renovation will mainly include the system of wanlking paths and is expected to be completed by May this year, Pham Hong Ha, chairman of the Ha Long People’s Committee said.

As the cave receives millions of visitors each year, the paths have been badly degraded and fences and safety barriers now fail to meet safety regulations

ha-long-bays-biggest-cave-to-be-renovated
 

Ha Long City said it would use the most suitable and durable materials to maintain the cave’s original structure and beauty.

Cau Go Cave covers an area of 5,000 square meters and is 27 meters above sea level.

ha-long-bays-biggest-cave-to-be-renovated-1

The cave has magnificent stalactites and stalagmites which are the result of the karst formation process over a long period.

ha-long-bays-biggest-cave-to-be-renovated-2

Legend has itt the Cave is closely linked with a historic battle against Mongolian invaders under the Tran dynasty in the 13th century. Dau Go Cave was the place used to hide wooden stakes before they were driven into Bach Dang River. These stakes created a trap which destroyed the invader’s ships. This is why the cave is called “Dau Go” or Wooden Stakes.

Tags: Ha Long Bay Dau Go Cave Wooden Stakes Cave tourists stalagmites karst
 
Read more
Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang gets US$2 million facelift

Cham Sculpture Museum in Da Nang gets US$2 million facelift

10 must-try noodle soups in Hanoi

10 must-try noodle soups in Hanoi

A guide to buying and riding a motorbike around Vietnam

A guide to buying and riding a motorbike around Vietnam

Four unmissable places to visit in Tien Giang

Four unmissable places to visit in Tien Giang

Nha Trang to name and shame rip-off businesses

Nha Trang to name and shame rip-off businesses

Hoi An tests mini-bus transport system

Hoi An tests mini-bus transport system

The palace of Hmong kings in Ha Giang

The palace of Hmong kings in Ha Giang

Stunning Ha Giang: In pictures

Stunning Ha Giang: In pictures

 
go to top