Giant dogs to take over Saigon flower street in celebration of Lunar New Year

An artist impression shows a group of colorful dogs designed for the Nguyen Hue's flower street during the Lunar New Year festival.

Saigon's annual flower extravaganza will be accompanied by colorful canines this Lunar Festival to celebrate the Year of the Dog.

The festival, running along 720 meters (2,400 feet) of Nguyen Hue walking street, will be open on February 13 and feature flower displays and giant statues of dogs inspired by the Phu Quoc Ridgeback, a rare breed native to the namesake southern island.

A family of dogs with puppies will be there to welcome visitors at the entrance, while dogs riding a train along the street will be a first for most guests.

This family of dogs will there to welcome guests to the festival.

A colorful statue made from tiny flowers and leaves will stand 3.6 meters tall around halfway down Nguyen Hue, while three huge wooden dogs will be standing guard at the end.

Cartoon versions of typical festival items such as sticky rice cakes, watermelons and candied fruits will also be on display.

The Year of the Dog will start on February 16 and the labor ministry has proposed a one-week national break between February 14-20 to mark the country’s biggest festival, known as Tet in Vietnamese. The prime minister needs to sign off on the proposal to make it official.

Saigon’s flower street first opened 15 years ago and has become a major attraction, drawing thousands of people every day during the celebrations.