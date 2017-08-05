Giant birds' nests offer the perfect place to roost by the sea in central Vietnam

|
These huts on Binh Lap Peninsula in Cam Ranh Town in the central province of Khanh Hoa look like giant bird nests from the outside, but inside they are comfy guest rooms.
|
This nest can be found at Sao Bien (Starfish), a homestay ecotourism business 30 kilometers from Cam Ranh and 90 kilometers south of Nha Trang.
|
There are six nests built on the side of a mountain at Starfish. They are made of wood and well-equipped with beds, bathrooms, air conditioning and even wifi.
|
The cost is VND1.2 million ($53) per night, including breakfast and fees for activities such as kayaking and cycling.
|
If you are not a fan of leaves, then this cave is the choice for you. Lying on the mountain foot, this room is built from a crevice and is the only one of its kind in the entire tourism area.
|
Unlike the bird nest above, this cave with an attic can house a big group. It costs VND1.5 million per night with the same service package.
|
You can easily hear the sea calling.
|
To lounge in the sun, take a paddle out to this giant hammock.
|
This is how it looks from the inside.
|
Or dock at this floating beach.