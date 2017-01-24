Get into Hanoi's hottest nightspot

Sponsored

Location

The Bank is located on Hai Ba Trung Street – just a short walk from Hoan Kiem Lake – on the 6th floor of a spacious building. The club’s 1,000 square meters of space boasts a luxurious and modern design.

There are two bars to choose from. The main, large area is the center stage of the party, where huge crowds dance the night away. Those who prefer a more quiet space can opt for the finest cocktails prepared by the club's skilled bartenders or imported beer at private tables.

Music

The Bank hosts Vietnam’s finest DJs as well as many international DJ superstars who play the trendiest music in town. Great music needs a great sound system and The Bank has Funktion-One loudspeakers – the best the world has on offer.

Events

The Bank is all about endless parties that never get boring.

The best of the bunch is The Bank’s famous Ladies Night & Buffet every Wednesday. It's free for the ladies while men only pay VND350,000 ($15) at the door. But the best part of the party is you get unlimited Vodka Red Bull, Gin & Tonic, Whisky Coke and Tequila with no added cost. Make sure you come early though at around 10 p.m. because The Bank usually attracts over 1,000 club-goers on Ladies Night.

“The XX Show” series is another signature of The Bank. It’s a Fashion Show series which takes place every other Friday. The shows introduce the hottest and most impressive fashion trends and outfits showcased by professional Vietnamese and foreign models. Entrance is free.

Also lookout for special nights like Summer Tropical and The Bankok which have famous celebs performing. The Bank is also the first choice for international DJs such as Dannic, Chuckie, Juicy M and Ahmet Kilic when they perform in Vietnam.

Contact

THE BANK ENTERTAINMENT – 6th floor, 41 Hai Ba Trung Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Hotline 094 490 3232

Website: www.thebankhanoi.vn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebankhanoi