VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Free wi-fi and security cameras to cover Ha Long Bay

By Minh Cuong   March 26, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Free wi-fi and security cameras to cover Ha Long Bay
Ha Long Bay. Photo by VnExpress

Wireless internet will soon be accessible from 17 caves and islands around the bay.

Quang Ninh Province has started installing free wi-fi coverage and security cameras around its popular Ha Long Bay.

Security cameras will broadcast live images from 17 places around the bay to the mainland, 24/7.

Wi-fi will also be accessible from these 17 locations spread out across the bay, which is one of Vietnam's most popular tourist destinations for both locals and foreigners.

The connection, which is already available at Thien Dung and Dau Go caves and Titop Island, will keep tourists updated on news and entertainment in the town, officials said.

Overnight cruise ships will also have free wi-fi soon, they said.

Ha Long Bay is a UNESCO natural heritage site, and was visited by around 3.5 million foreigners last year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam travel Ha Long Bay internet CCTV
 
Read more
Ha Long Bay to suspend all kayaking services amid rip-off allegations

Ha Long Bay to suspend all kayaking services amid rip-off allegations

Hue’s Imperial City shines bright in new promo video

Hue’s Imperial City shines bright in new promo video

Vietnam welcomes over 3 million foreign visitors in Q1

Vietnam welcomes over 3 million foreign visitors in Q1

Snow falls in tropical Saigon, sort of

Snow falls in tropical Saigon, sort of

Saigon to ban vehicles from Bui Vien backpacker street

Saigon to ban vehicles from Bui Vien backpacker street

Cruise ships eye royal attractions in central Vietnam

Cruise ships eye royal attractions in central Vietnam

Life is short. So where should you travel?

Life is short. So where should you travel?

Laptop, tablet bans on flights: What we know so far and how you can be affected

Laptop, tablet bans on flights: What we know so far and how you can be affected

 
go to top