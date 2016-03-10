four-unmissable-places-to-visit-in-tien-giang

The province, which is located north of the Tien River, is about 70 kilometers west of Ho Chi Minh City.

Travelers planning to spend a few days in the Delta should make sure to visit some of the highlights Tien Giang has to offer.

1. Cai Be Floating market

The market is located in the area where the Tien River borders three provinces: Tien Giang, Vinh Long and Ben tre.

The market remains a principal attraction for boat tours in the Delta, even though bridges built in recent years have reduced the number of cruise boats considerably.

Every morning, boats carrying fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers from nearby districts gather here.

Cai Be floating market/Photo:bazantravel

You can also easily board a boat here to explore the nearby islands or take a detour on the way back to see canals or visit orchards.

Tips: The market is at its best around 5 to 6 am. The light at this time of day is ideal, so don’t forget to bring your camera.

It is not uncommon for tourists to be overcharged when buying things at the market, so remember to bargain.

2. Dong Tam Snake Farm

The snake farm is in Binh Duc Commune, Chau Thanh District, and is located about 9 kilometers west of My Tho City.

This is the largest snake farm in the country and also a renowned center for harvesting antivenom to treat snake bites.

A snake farm visit is not for the faint of heart

The farm is home to more than 400 species of snakes, both poisonous and non-poisonous, and covers 12 hectares, including simulated wilderness areas, and areas for other animals like ostriches, yellow tortoises, tigers and crocodiles.

Visiters to the farm can learn about how to treat snakebites and see a demonstration of venom extraction and some of its uses.

3. Vinh Trang temple

This is the largest Buddhist site in the province, built in the 19th century, and covering an area of two hectares with many large Buddha statues and beautiful gardens.

The unique architecture of the temple is a combination of both Asian and European styles.

Vinh Trang Temple

4. Thoi Son Island

The 1,200 hectare island is located in the lower section of the Tien River. It has been a popular eco-tourism site since the 1990s. Today, it welcomes hundreds of tourists and visitors every day.

The paths through the island is lined with fruit trees, including plums, nipa palms and mangoes.

Tourists row boats down the canal./Photo:mekongdeltacruises.com

The island is ideal for a quick bite, with cozy little restaurants decorated with bonsai plants or local houses surrounded by fruit trees.

You can also join in and help the locals prepare lunch, which might include covering yourself in mud as you try to catch a fish by hand or using traditional fish traps.

There are also many local products worth trying like coconut sweets and jams.