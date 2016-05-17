VnExpress International
For your feet only: Vietnam’s most splendid trekking route

By Hachi8   May 17, 2016 | 09:28 pm GMT+7

With contrasting weathers converging from both sides and mixed terrains, the route linking Lam Dong Plain to coastal Binh Thuan, Ta Nang - Phan Dung, has accumulated its own reputation as the most recommended trans-jungle road.

At the height of over 500 meters above sea level, Ta Nang - Phan Dung route is only 60 kilometers to the South of Da Lat, offering a nice base for all the trekkers craving for a check-in at arguably the most beautiful hike in Vietnam.

The main route measuring 35 kilometers long will take up to 3 days and 2 nights to finish. Well beaten by the locals that are no stranger to the route, the route is the easiest for first-timers, affording them the luxury to forget navigational instruments like map, compass and GPS, things that are vital anywhere else.

The route is made up of mostly dry areas, where streams are small and usually hidden at foothills. Water is the most suggested essential among others, not only because of the rarity of sources but also the lack of shade that will drain you faster.

The Ta Nung part (Lam Dong Province) is immersed in pine forests with more temperate weather.

This time of year is also marked by the early summer rains at twilight, the reason that renders the dawns of following day so splendid with suns rays piercing the veil of fog.

Various terrains all over the route offer a multiple experience, ranging from mountains, hills to grass plains.

Its recommended to camp on high airy hill to keep insects and dangerous reptiles at bay.

A sky full of stars will be a bonus for those who venture here.

Light pollution has no place here, making it the go-to retreat for urban escapists.

Photo by Hachi8

Tags: Da Lat Ta Nang Binh Thuan Phan Dung trekking
 
