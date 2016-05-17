For your feet only: Vietnam’s most splendid trekking route

At the height of over 500 meters above sea level, Ta Nang - Phan Dung route is only 60 kilometers to the South of Da Lat, offering a nice base for all the trekkers craving for a check-in at arguably the most beautiful hike in Vietnam.
The main route spanning 35 kilometers long takes up to 3 days and 2 nights to finish. Well beaten by the locals that are no stranger to the route, it is the easiest track for first-timers, affording them the luxury to forget about navigational instruments like map, compass and GPS.
The route is made up of mostly dry areas, where streams are small and usually hidden at foothills. Hence a water bottle is a must; the lack of shade will drain you fast.
The Ta Nung part (Lam Dong Province) is immersed in pine forests with more temperate weather.
The early summer rains at twilight render the dawns of the following day so splendid, with the sun’s rays piercing the veil of fog.
Various terrains all along the route offer a diverse experience, ranging from mountains, hills to grass plains. Ta Nang - Phan Dung is different from other routes partly due to its focus on overal experience rather than pushing people to conquering a given height.
It’s recommended to camp on a high airy hill to keep insects and dangerous reptiles at bay.
A sky full of stars will be a bonus for those who venture here.
Light pollution has no place here, making it the go-to retreat for all urban escapists.
Photo by Hachi8