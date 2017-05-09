Fly over Vietnam's coastal town in a hot air balloon

|
Visitors to the central town of Phan Thiet can now take a one-hour hot air balloon ride to see everything from a different vantage point.
|
According to experts, Phan Thiet is an ideal place to fly balloons. This place is known as the paradise for surfers, but the surprising thing is that the winds here in the early morning are very quiet, so it's safe to fly balloons, said Arturas, a balloon pilot. In this photo are fishing boats along the bank of the Ca Ty River, as viewed from a height of 300m.
|
There are two types of balloons for 6 or 8 passengers, costing VND7 million ($310) per person.
|
The coastline as seen from a balloon.
|
A street of Phan Thiet in the morning
|
Eventually, the balloon will land in Tien Thanh Commune with its sprawling dragon fruit gardens.
|
Another view of the coastal town from above.
|
The countryside area in Phan Thiet from a bird’s-eye view.
|
The hot-air balloons take off between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., a great time to catch the dawn.
|
Phan Thiet is the first city in Vietnam to launch this tourist service, which is run by Vietnam Balloons.