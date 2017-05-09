VnExpress International
Fly over Vietnam's coastal town in a hot air balloon

By Vy An   May 9, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7

For the first time tourists can travel around Phan Thiet City in the province of Binh Thuan, high up in the air. But it's not cheap.

Visitors to the central town of Phan Thiet can now take a one-hour hot air balloon ride to see everything from a different vantage point.
According to experts, Phan Thiet is an ideal place to fly balloons. This place is known as the paradise for surfers, but the surprising thing is that the winds here in the early morning are very quiet, so it's safe to fly balloons, said Arturas, a balloon pilot. In this photo are fishing boats  along the bank of the Ca Ty River, as viewed from a height of 300m.
There are two types of balloons for 6 or 8 passengers, costing VND7 million ($310) per person.
The coastline as seen from a balloon.
A street of Phan Thiet in the morning
Eventually, the balloon will land in Tien Thanh Commune with its sprawling dragon fruit gardens. 
An alternative starting point is from Hoa Thang gas station in Hong Lam Commune. From there, the balloon will fly over Bau Ong and Bau Ba lakes and glide over the sand hills around Bau Trang, a fresh-water lake formed long ago and located amid endless sand hills, before landing at White Sand Dunes, a famous landscape located about 30 km northeast of Mui Ne Center.

Another view of the coastal town from above.
The countryside area in Phan Thiet from a bird’s-eye view.
The hot-air balloons take off between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., a great time to catch the dawn.
The journey will typically last for one hour in the air and land at 7a.m.. After landing, there will be a traditional First Flight Ceremony which provides a memorable finish for first-time balloon passengers. Total time for the whole tour will range from 3 to 4 hours.

Phan Thiet is the first city in Vietnam to launch this tourist service, which is run by Vietnam Balloons.
Tags: balloon Phan Thiet tourism Vietnam Mui Ne dragon fruit sand dunes
 
