float-away-on-a-lotus-leaf-at-this-pagoda-in-southern-vietnam

Every year when floods immerse the Mekong Delta during September and October, it means tons of fish and alluvial deposits arrive to fertilize the paddy fields. As the waterways fill up, destinations in the southern provinces of An Giang and Dong Thap usually win the accolades for their breathtaking scenery. Take a look at Phuoc Kien Pagoda in Chau Thanh District, Dong Thap Province to find out why.