float-away-on-a-lotus-leaf-at-this-pagoda-in-southern-vietnam

Every year when floods immerse the Mekong Delta during September and October, it means tons of fish and alluvial deposits arrive to fertilize the paddy fields. As the waterways fill up, destinations in the southern provinces of An Giang and Dong Thap usually win the accolades for their breathtaking scenery. Take a look at Phuoc Kien Pagoda in Chau Thanh District, Dong Thap Province to find out why.
These king lotus pads reach their full size during the floods, and you won't be able to witness this spectacle at any other time of the year.
Each of these giant lotus leaves has a diameter of 2-3 meters and can hold up to 140 kgs (309 lbs).
Ponds and lakes containing lotus and water lilies surround the small pagoda, hidden in a rural part of Dong Thap.
If you want to "ride" the huge leaves, locals will help you. The fee is VND20,000 (less than a dollar).
They place a round piece of metal on the pads to stop them from tearing.
It’s very easy to reach Dong Thap from Saigon. All you need is a coach ticket that will send you to Cao Lanh Town, the capital of Dong Thap, where you can easily hire a motorbike. Finding the way to Phuoc Kien Pagoda is not difficult as it is very famous in the area.
Once you’re in Dong Thap, don’t miss the chance to stop by Tram Chim National Park in Tam Nong District, home to hundreds of birds including rare and endangered species.
Or visit the vast lotus lake at Dong Sen Thap Muoi eco-tourist site in Thap Muoi District where you can enjoy lotus flowers rather than pads and learn more about daily life on the southern waterways. These two destinations are close to Cao Lanh Town.