VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Five weekend getaway options for busy Hanoians

By Huong Chi   June 13, 2018 | 09:04 am GMT+7

Swimming in artificial beach or trekking through jungle are among ways to relax just a short ride from the city.

Trekking, Ba Vi National Park

Five weekend getaway options for busy Hanoians

Ba Vi, 60km (37 miles) away from the center of Hanoi, is a perfect weekend destination for people who can’t travel very far. The fresh air is invigorating, and a variety of sightseeing and recreational spots – mountains, resorts, camping sites and waterfalls welcome you. To go further than the common ecotourism spots, trekking through the national park is highly recommended. A trip usually lasts 2-4 hours, just enough for trekkers to relax and explore part of the forest. Some agencies currently offer tours at VND1.7 million ($74) for a group of 2-3 people.

Watching outdoor spectacle “Tinh Hoa Bac Bo” (The Quintessence of Tonkin) in Quoc Oai

Five weekend getaway options for busy Hanoians - 1

This is Vietnam’s first outdoor spectacle, held on a 4,300-square-meter water stage in Da Phuc, Sai Son commune, Quoc Oai District, just a 40-minute drive from Hanoi. The performance starts at 7.30 p.m. every night. Before the show, visitors can stop by a nearby pagoda, Chua Thay, and enjoy its peaceful ambience. The ticket price for the show is VND800,000.

Swimming in artificial beach, Quoc Oai

Five weekend getaway options for busy Hanoians - 2

The artificial beach of over 5,000 square meters is part of the Sai Son recreational complex. Just like a real beach, it is a place for both adults and children to have fun, get some exercise and relax. Water slides and a dolphin show add to the attraction. The artificial beach complex closes every Tuesday for cleaning. The combo ticket price for both swimming and the dolphin show is VND200,000 per person on weekdays, and VND250,000 VND during the weekend.

Farming

Five weekend getaway options for busy Hanoians - 3

Also in Ba Vi and just 50 kilometers away from the capital center, the Dong Que farmland is a familiar attraction for many Hanoians. Families with young children can enjoy quality time together over one or two days with several farming experiences including fishing, harvesting tea leaves and making Vietnamese steamed rice paper rolls banh cuon. Visits to dairy farms are also on the itinerary. Service fee starts at VND35,000 per person.

Camping, Ham Lon

Five weekend getaway options for busy Hanoians - 4

The route to Ham Lon mountain is not very challenging. Just follow Highway 35 and turn at the side of Ham Lon lake. Motorbikes can be parked near the lake, and visitors can rent camping tents, buy food and enjoy other services at reasonable price. Visitors can also climb the mountain, visit Ham Lon Lake, or throw themselves an outdoor party. In the foothills of the Ham Lon mountain is the giant Nui Bau lake, with crystal clear water, a perfect overnight camping site. This beautiful site is located about 40 kilometers from the heart of Hanoi.

Related News:
Tags: Hanoi Getaway outdoor activities travel
 
Read more
Why some places in Vietnam have become leading haunts

Why some places in Vietnam have become leading haunts

Quang Binh – blessed with special natural attractions

Quang Binh – blessed with special natural attractions

New Vietnam international airport to open in December

New Vietnam international airport to open in December

Irate Vietnamese passenger fined for harming aviation staff

Irate Vietnamese passenger fined for harming aviation staff

Da Nang a top summer draw for South Koreans

Da Nang a top summer draw for South Koreans

Cyclo driver fined for ripping off tourists in central Vietnam

Cyclo driver fined for ripping off tourists in central Vietnam

Vietnam carriers hike ticket prices

Vietnam carriers hike ticket prices

 
go to top