Five family-friendly resorts near Hanoi for summer holiday

Flamingo Dai Lai

This resort is in Phuc Yen District, Vinh Phuc Province, 45 km (27 miles) from Hanoi and only 10 km from Noi Bai International Airport.

It is famous for spacious villas and a playground for children called "Wonder Park." The best thing about this park is it's right next to a peaceful pine forest so the children can get a bit closer to nature and far away from the screens.

Guests at the resort can visit the park for free. Otherwise a ticket costs VND330,000 ($14.50).

$97-$295 per night.

Song Hong Resort

Sit back and relax because the playground here offers more than enough activities for the kids. The helpful staff can show the kids around.

Games and activities cost VND30,000 ($1.32) per kid per session, but they are free for guests at the resort, also in Vinh Phuc Province.

$44-$172 per night.

FLC Vinh Thinh

This five-star resort in Vinh Phuc's Vinh Tuong District is a favorite of many families.

With an indoor playground and an outdoor zone, the place can keep the kids active come rain or come shine.

Here's the catch: the outdoor zone is free but there's a small fee to use the indoor facilities. Maybe that's an extra reason to get out and enjoy the sun.

$97 per night.

Emeralda Ninh Binh

Mushroom-shaped playhouses are where your kids will choose instead of luxury rooms at this resort.

Each playhouse features a different game for kids at different ages. Don't be surprised if at the end of the vacation they don't want to leave.

The resort lies in Gia Vien District of Ninh Binh Province, more than 90 km (55 miles) south of Hanoi.

$114-$190 per night.

Vinpearl Ha Long

This five-star resort is not far from the world-famous Ha Long Bay.

The playground doesn't have too many options, but for most children it's going to be more than enough.

It's also free for families who stay at the resort.

$145-$282 per night.